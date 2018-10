There is a projection that the number of reported child

For the year so far, the Child Care and Protection Agency

has documented over 3,000 cases of Child Abuse. This according

to the Director of the Child Care and Protection Agency – Ms.

Ann Greene.

While the number is high, the Director of the Agency explained

that it is not alarming when compared to the previous year.

abuse cases will reach 4,000 for the year.

The details in this report by Handel Duncan.