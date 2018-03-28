Press Release Details

American Airlines Adds New Service to Guyana,South America. Subject to government approval.

Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 1:45 PM

New international routes from Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles and Miami

FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines has a rich and robust history serving Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America (MCLA). And American is continuing to grow its presence in the region with the addition of four new destinations. Next winter, customers looking for history, culture and warm climate will have access to three new cities in South America: Georgetown, Guyana (GEO); Pereira, Colombia (PEI) and Cordoba, Argentina (COR); and one new city in Mexico: Oaxaca (OAX).

American is also introducing service to Buenos Aires, Argentina (EZE), from its West Coast hub at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), making American the first and only airline to offer nonstop service between these two major cities.

“We’re creating a world-class customer experience and as the largest U.S. carrier in Mexico and South America, we are committed to offering more choices with the best schedules for our customers in the region,” said Vasu Raja, vice president, Network and Schedule Planning. “As we look to strengthen our network, we’re excited to add more nonstop flights to places like Buenos Aires, maximizing connections across our network.”

The new routes will be available for sale starting in April.

New Routes:

Route Aircraft On Sale Flights Begin

LAX–EZE Boeing 787-9 April 2 Dec. 19

DFW–OAX Embraer E175 April 2 Dec. 19

MIA–GEO Airbus A319 April 2 Dec. 20

MIA–PEI Airbus A319 April 17 Dec. 20

MIA–COR Boeing 767-300 May 7 Apr. 2, 2019

All routes are subject to government approval.