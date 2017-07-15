ANOTHER CAMP STREET PRISON ESCAPEE CAPTURED

One of the six criminals whom law enforcement officials issued a wanted bulletin for, after he escaped from the lockups during the inferno and rioting at the Camp Street Prison on Sunday, has been caught.

Desmond James, a 24-year-old young man of Amerindian descent, was wanted by the police for questioning in relation to Murder and Escaping from Lawful Custody (Georgetown Prison).

The criminal was captured by police ranks of ‘D’ Division in the Canal No.1 village, West Bank Demerara, around 22:50hrs on Friday.

Commander of ‘D’ Division, Leslie James, stated ranks who were acting on information they received, proceeded to an abandoned house on an access dam at Canal No.1 where the escapee was found and arrested.

According to the Police Commander, the 24-year-old James was found with a knife in his possession and a few pieces of clothing. The criminal indicated that he was heading in the direction of Essequibo, Region Two.

James is the second prison escapee to be nabbed by police ranks of ‘D’ Division since the Camp Street Prison jailbreak on Sunday.

Another escapee , Shamshudeen Mohamed, who was charged with murder last year, was captured by police ranks of late Monday night in Tuschen Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara .