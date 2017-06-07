BARTICA MUST LEAD THE WAY AS MODEL TOWN OF ALTERNATIVE ENERGYBARTICA MUST LEAD THE WAY AS MODEL TOWN OF ALTERNATIVE ENERGY

The Italian Government has plugged USD$650,000 into ‘Greening’ of Bartica project, this major boost to the project is aimed at establishing a reliable point of reference for the existing state of energy use in Bartica. Royden James reports
One Comments
Bartica historically speaking was and is always in the forefront of the Tourism industry in Guyana, started out with the Bartica Regatta, any monies spent there is well spent.