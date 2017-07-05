All roads will lead to the National Park on August 1 for Emancipation Day 2017 and the organisers of the event have planned an assortment of activities. Javone Vickerie will also tell you how you can win big on Freedom Day.
‘COOK-UP’ COMPETITION ADDED TO FREEDOM DAY 2017 ACTIVITIES
All roads will lead to the National Park on August 1 for Emancipation Day 2017 and the organisers of the event have planned an assortment of activities. Javone Vickerie will also tell you how you can win big on Freedom Day.