DATE FOR FURTHER TALKS BETWEEN PRESIDENT AND PPP LEADER UNDECIDED

Leader of the Opposition is concerned that engagements with the President will not
go far after there a pattern of delaying engagements in the past.
Bharrat Jagdeo says discussions with the
party’s Executive members about the topics given by President
David Granger was postponed, due to the upcoming Local
Government Elections.
Last Thursday, the President engaged with the Opposition
Leader about several issues and President Granger indicated
that he is willing to discuss Oil and gas, the Environmental
sector, and Security.
Jagdeo pointed out that the topics will be discussed among the
executives in the party and will suggest a date for the next
engagement.
According to Jagdeo that was not done, so a date has not been
set for further dialogue.
The General Secretary said that the party is in campaign mode
for the LGE in November and the president indicated also that
the People’s National Congress has Congress in August.
He has shown concern about there not being a follow up
meeting.