DATE FOR FURTHER TALKS BETWEEN PRESIDENT AND PPP LEADER UNDECIDED

Leader of the Opposition is concerned that engagements with the President will not

go far after there a pattern of delaying engagements in the past.

Bharrat Jagdeo says discussions with the

party’s Executive members about the topics given by President

David Granger was postponed, due to the upcoming Local

Government Elections.

Last Thursday, the President engaged with the Opposition

Leader about several issues and President Granger indicated

that he is willing to discuss Oil and gas, the Environmental

sector, and Security.

Jagdeo pointed out that the topics will be discussed among the

executives in the party and will suggest a date for the next

engagement.

According to Jagdeo that was not done, so a date has not been

set for further dialogue.

The General Secretary said that the party is in campaign mode

for the LGE in November and the president indicated also that

the People’s National Congress has Congress in August.

He has shown concern about there not being a follow up

meeting.