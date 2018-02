DAVE MARTINS PERFORMS AT SEAWALL BANDSTAND.

Not a blade of grass! Guyanese icon Dave Martins entertained hundreds of Guyanese

Sunday afternoon at the Georgetown Seawall Band Stand.The concert titled ‘ Is we own’ was hosted by the University of Guyana and featured only distinguished Guyanese artiste Dave Martins, who have made his name in the Caribbean and all across the world in

Caribbean Communities for his two biggest hit ‘Not a blade of grass’ and

‘Is we own’

Royden James reports