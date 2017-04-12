DEATH OF LUSIGNAN MAN ON BRIDGE

Now that an eyewitness has come forward, the recent death of a Lusignan man, which had been deemed accidental, may now cause the police to re-open the case. Travis Chase reports
Now that an eyewitness has come forward, the recent death of a Lusignan man, which had been deemed accidental, may now cause the police to re-open the case. Travis Chase reports
One Comments
That was my nephew! I’m grateful to that witness who came forward. He has a conscience and I am sure feels better speaking up. I hope the others will do the same. You will be telling the truth so there is “no trouble” to be afraid of.
We sincerely hope the police will reopen the case and don’t let these persons get away with murder.
They were supposed to be his friends!