Founder/ President of Guyanese Girls Rock Foundation on Beyond Focus TV show. Part 1 . Part 2 to follow shortly.

Cloyette Harris-Stoute is a strong believer that girls need great role models from whom they can draw inspiration. In 2013 she founded Guyanese Girls Rock!, a global movement to recognize and celebrate the achievements of Guyanese women and girls. A proud native of Guyana, Cloyette migrate to the USA more than two decades ago. Her desire to transform the world through service led her to also establish the Guyanese Girls Rock Foundation, Inc.

As President of the organization, Cloyette overseas the administration, programs and strategic plans of the organization which offers mentoring, personal development workshops and scholarships. Cloyette holds a Master’s Degree in Medical Informatics and currently works as a Knowledge Base Administrator for a leading medical software developer

SOURCE: GUYANESE GIRLS ROCK