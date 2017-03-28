‘GREY BOY’ SPEAKS ON CRUM E WING’S MURDER

Regan Rodrigues called ‘GREY BOY’ has released a prepared recording to Nightly News professing his innocence in a March 10 2015 murder. Investigate the police he says. Travis Chase reports
One Comments
Thank you lord jesus. For bringing what is in the dark to the light. I give you praise and glory. Not because i want to. Oh lord but because you deserve the praise and you deserve the glory. Let your will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven.