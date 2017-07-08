The unemployment rate in Guyana continues to be high and two main inhibiting factors are said to be lack of marketable skills and an inadequately educated population; but the administration is hoping to lower this rate soon. Kristen Macklingam reports.
GUYANA’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE ‘PERSISTENTLY HIGH’- CARIBBEAN DEVELOPMENT BANK STUDY REVEALS
