‘KUDOS’ TO PROFESSIONAL GUARD SERVICE, POLICE- REPUBLIC BANK

Republic Bank and the Professional Guard Service released statements to the media minutes after the attempted robbery at the Republic Bank Water Street, Georgetown, location on Tuesday morning. ‘KUDOS’ for security personnel is essentially their message.

