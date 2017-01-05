  • Home
  • News / ‘NO CLUE OF MY SON’S LOCATION IN VENEZUELA’ FATHER

‘NO CLUE OF MY SON’S LOCATION IN VENEZUELA’ FATHER

Taken without a trace. We now update you on the capture of that North Ruimveldt man by Venezuelan Drug cartel.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *