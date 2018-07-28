NO POLITICAL INTERFERENCE IN LOCAL DEMOCRATIC ORGANS MIN BULKAN

The administration maintains that central government has no intention of dictating what

local government organs and will not be interfering in their processes.The convening of the first local government organs conference this year is a

historical event in the country’s path of ensuring there is local democracy. That’s

the word of Communities Minister, Ronald Bulkan, who assured regional

representatives that political interference by central government is a thing of the

past. Kristen Macklingam reports.

