PAID PARKING HERE TO STAY MINISTER BULKAN

Paid parking is here to stay says Minister of communities Ronald Bulkan. The bottom line is that regulated parking offers many positives, including the restoration of order to the chaotic conditions in the city’s streets. Krsiten Macklingam reports.
One Comments
I agree that parking meters are necessary for the restoration of Law & Order. Are the citizens really concerned about the terms of the contract? ‘NO!’ They’re not. They prefer ‘Freeness and Lawlessness.’ #itsuchapity #changeisnoteasy