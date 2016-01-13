PRESIDENT DEFENDS MOVE TO ESTABLISH PEOPLE’S MILITIA

President David Granger has defended his move to re-establish the People’s Militia; he says he is not trying to militarize society but to mobilize people for times of emergency. Royden James reports.
JANUARY 12,2016
President David Granger has defended his move to re-establish the People’s Militia; he says he is not trying to militarize society but to mobilize people for times of emergency. Royden James reports.
JANUARY 12,2016
6 Comments
What a. Way to enroll poo. Law. Board
Akila Ash liked this on Facebook.
Back to basic
Rebel Socadee liked this on Facebook.
Nobody stopping you guys from joining , that would reduce the rate in which the young people take their lives
That the way to go .we have a lot of school drop out and the will be hope for them making something for them sealf, i am a testimony to that .that one of the best decision in a veary long time