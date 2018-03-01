RATE OF VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN IN GUYANA CONTINUES TO RISE

The rate of violence against children in Guyana appears to not be decreasing

despite significant interventions, says the United Nation’s Children Fund

(UNICEF), and therefore all religious organisations throughout the country need to

step up to the plate. Data and science have revealed that children who

are neglected and are victims of child sexual abuse

and violence face challenges and developmental

delays which cannot be compensated in a lifetime,

says UNICEF’s Deputy Representative to Guyana,

Paolo Marchi.

Kristen Macklingam reports.