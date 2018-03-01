RATE OF VIOLENCE AGAINST CHILDREN IN GUYANA CONTINUES TO RISE

The rate of violence against children in Guyana appears to not be decreasing
despite significant interventions, says the United Nation’s Children Fund
(UNICEF), and therefore all religious organisations throughout the country need to
step up to the plate. Data and science have revealed that children who
are neglected and are victims of child sexual abuse
and violence face challenges and developmental
delays which cannot be compensated in a lifetime,
says UNICEF’s Deputy Representative to Guyana,
Paolo Marchi.
Kristen Macklingam reports.