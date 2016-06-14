We now turn our attention to a follow up of that shooting of teenage waitress 17 days ago…The police have no leads and the teenager is hanging in with a 50/50 chance of survival. Here is more.
We now turn our attention to a follow up of that shooting of teenage waitress 17 days ago…The police have no leads and the teenager is hanging in with a 50/50 chance of survival. Here is more.
2 Comments
so sad
Waitressing in Guyana has become a dangerous profession; all because of some criminal minded youths…who want quick money, They are willing to kill you without a second thought of the consequences of their Actions
…Total Shame.