Scores of persons turned up at the office of Minister within the Ministry of Natural resources, Simona Broomes, on Tuesday to offer support and stand in solidarity with the minister after they became concerned about the negative reports being peddled in the media about her. Kristen Macklingam spoke with some of them.
SUPPORTERS OF MINISTER BROOMES FLOCK HER MINISTRY
One Comments
I would like to say that with all the negative stuff that these haters are attacking Minister Brooms with. In the time of needing a field officer for hinterlands human rights where were these haters. I was there. So let these haters stop hating and give Minister Brooms a chance to strive for the sake of the people. The Haters are so full of corruption that they can’t stand a fresh Minister looking out for poor people.