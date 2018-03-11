The driver of a motorcycle (CBR) and its pillion rider died last night

YThe driver of a motorcycle (CBR) and its pillion rider died last night after the cycle collided with a concrete median at Houston, EBD about 21:45h.

Police said ” neither of the two was wearing safety helmets.”

Stanley Junior King of Section ‘M’ Campbellville was proceeding south along the western carriageway of the road on motorcycle # CG 2195 ,allegedly at a fast rate with pillion rider Mauava Chase,25, a Police Constable stationed at Central Passport Office and of Thomas Street,Kitty ; and whilst negotiating a slight turn, the driver reportedly lost control and slammed into the median.

As a result of the impact,they fell onto the eastern carriageway and sustained injuries.

Police ranks who responded promptly, rushed them to the GPHC;the driver who was in an unconscious state,was pronounced dead on arrival and the policewoman succumbed to her injuries shortly after whilst receiving medical attention.

The bodies are at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting post-Morten tomorrow.