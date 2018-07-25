THREE OF THE FIVE GUNMEN WERE CAREER CRIMINALS POLICE

Three of the five men are well known to the police. One of them according to the police, provided support to several prison escapees. Travis Chase has the details.

Moments after five gunmen were shot and killed by police during an exchange of gunfire, acting top cop David Ramnarine revealed that at least three of the men are well known to the police. The acting top cop wasted no time is dishing out the criminal files of the dead men.

Ramnarine says police crime files show that 38 yr. Old Timothy St Hill had a long criminal history including that St Hill provided support to Royden Williams and Uri Varswyck who had escaped from prison.

Levy Braithwaite and Andrew Daly had been arrested before in connection with gun related crimes. Police are still checking to see what files they have, if any, for Forde and Doobay.

The police office of professional responsibility has been called in to further investigate the shooting.

The acting top cop believes that the officers who responded to the scene must be commended for their bravery.