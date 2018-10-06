US-BASED GUYANESE PILOT CONVICTED IN UNITED STATES ……FACES UP TO 10 YEARS IN PRISON.

Khamraj Lall, the US based Guyanese pilot who was two years ago held by US authorities has now been convicted for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; and importation of cocaine into the United States.

The pilot had confessed to US law enforcement agents of bulk cash smuggling into the United States. This week, Lall was convicted on drug trafficking charges.

Back in 2016, the airline pilot was charged by US authorities for being in possession of a quantity of narcotics with intent to distribute cocaine and importation of cocaine into the United States.

Lall now faces up to ten years in prison.

The original indictment stated that between December 2013 and February 10, 2015, Lall conspired to bring more than five kilograms of cocaine from Guyana into the United States.

The indicted stated that Lall has been found guilty of transporting the cocaine on his flights from Guyana to the United States aboard his private jet.

The court heardthat the cocaine was transported to New York and processed, re-packaged, and distributed in various quantities of both powder and crack cocaine through multiple sellers.

Lall was preparing to expand his operations in Guyana and had even been granted permission a few years ago to set up his own private hanger at the Cheddi Jagan Airport.

