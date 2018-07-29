VILLAGES’ ECONOMIES HAVE TO BE REBUILT TO TACKLE RURAL TO URBAN MIGRATION

The development of many villages is at a standstill because of financial hardships that
regional bodies are facing and the government says that it will have to intervene to help villages sustain themselves. President Granger reiterated the importance of villages in a developing country like Guyana and emphasized that the villages’ economies have to be rebuilt in order to
stimulate local employment and enterprise.Kristen Macklingam reports.

