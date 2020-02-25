$1.28B WATER TREATMENT PLANT COMMISSIONED IN UITVLUGT

Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Mr. Joseph Harmon, commissioned a $1.28 billion (US$6.1M) Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) Water Treatment Plant at Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara, which will now serve an estimated 21,000 residents.

The Project is part of a US$31.6M loan from the Inter-American Development Bank and the European Union, which has also seen the construction of similar plants at Diamond, East Bank Demerara and Sheet Anchor, East Berbice-Corentyne (Region Six).

According to a release the loan also caters for the upgrading of pressure, quality and continuity of water supply in Georgetown, reduction of the level of Non-Revenue Water in the listed areas, improving access to adequate sanitation in the areas and the strengthening of the GWI’s performance in its operational and management water supply practices.

In his remarks, Mr. Harmon said GWI must be commended for its efforts in taking service to the people. He noted that President David Granger had expressed his vision of seeing access to basic services to every Guyanese and it is clear that the GWI is taking this mandate seriously.

“What we have been seeing in the GWI is attention to the smallest man irrespective of where they are and it’s in keeping with the mandate given by President David Granger that the quality of life enjoyed by those in Georgetown must be the same quality of life that is enjoyed by every citizen and they have taken that mandate seriously,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to the Chief Executive Office of the GWI, Dr. Richard van West-Charles, the plant will serve residents in the areas of Hague Back, Cornelia Ida, Anna Catherina, Leonora, Stewartville, Uitvlugt, Zeeburg, De Willem, Meten-Meer-Zorg and De Kinderen, 24 hours per day.

He said the residents will benefit from the use of treated water, water that is free from iron and pathogenic organisms and other contaminants and is safe for drinking purposes and household usage.

“Water quality is important and for all the residents that will be served by this facility, they do not have to purchase bottled water. We are completing [one water treatment plant each at] Pouderoyen and then Westminster. We will also see improvements in Wakenaam and Leguan. It is the intent to ensure that what we have signed on to in terms of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), that access to water throughout the length and breadth of Guyana will be available to all residents and we feel that we can accomplish this in 2025 as against 2030,” the CEO said.

Regional Executive Officer, Mrs. Jennifer Ferreira-Dougal said she is pleased that residents of the region can now look forward to reliable, quality water from the GWI. She lauded the Government, noting that it is clear that the administration is providing service to every Guyanese, regardless of perceived political affiliations or their geographic locations.