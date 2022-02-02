1 OF THE 2 FATALITIES OF MAHAICA CRASH IDENTIFIED

What was supposed to be a joyous occasion has plunged two families into mourning after a deadly smash up claimed the lives of their loved ones on Wednesday.

Just hours after the horrific Mahaica, East coast Demerara smash up that left two dead and three nursing injuries at a city hospital, one of the victims have been identified.

Dead is 21-year-old, Christopher Bhagwandat of Bath Settlement Berbice. It is reported that Bhagwandat was on his way to celebrate his mother’s birthday.

The other victim is believed to be the 21 year old’s Girlfriend. She is yet to be identified.