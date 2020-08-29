1-y-o girl dead after being struck down on roadway

A one-year-old girl is now dead while her teenage sister is nursing wounds about her body after they were struck down by a motorcycle on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Neshia Alexander of Kariako Village, Barama River, North West District, Region One (Barima-Waini).

HGP Nightly News understands that at the time of the accident, a 25-year-old male was riding the motorcycle.

Reports are that on Wednesday around 19:30h, the now dead child had been holding onto her 13-year-old sister’s hand while standing in the corner of a roadway at Kariako Village when tragedy struck.

The motorcycle involved had been proceeding along the said road and collided with the two females.

According to the police, as a result of the impact, the little girl fell onto the roadway and sustained injuries to her head and body.

Alexander was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to her home and then rushed to the Kumaka District Hospital by her parents for emergency medical attention.

However, by the time that they arrived at the health facility, it was too late. Alexander was pronounced dead.

The body of the deceased is presently at the Moruca District Hospital’s Mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations into the matter are currently underway.