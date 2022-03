Police headquarters are reporting that 37-year-old Quacy Inniss was charged on Thursday for the Possession of Narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.



He appeared virtually at the Linden Magistrate’s Court via Zoom before Magistrate Wanda Fortune where the charge was read to him. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years imprisonment along with a fine of $10.5M.

The miner who hails from Lot 146 Soesdyke Back Road, East Bank Demerara was arrested on 28th of February.