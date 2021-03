Ten (10) persons have been arrested in relation to reports of Robbery Under Arms while three (3) individuals were nabbed by the cops for possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

The 13 suspects were arrested on Wednesday when ranks of the Police Regional Division Four ‘C’ (Georgetown) conducted several “Cordon and Search” exercises between 16:00h and 18:20h.

Additionally, 78 grammes of cannabis were found during the police activity.

Investigations continue.