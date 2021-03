Ten (10) more persons have been confirmed with the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) here in Guyana within the last 24 hours which takes the total number of positive cases since testing began to 8,595.

However, currently there are only 405 active cases, five (5) of which are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while 374 are in home isolation.

The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the country now stands at 197.