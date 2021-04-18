101 persons test positive for COVID-19 within last 24 hours

Within the past 24 hours, a total of 101 individuals, who were tested for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, received positive results in this regard taking the total number of confirmed cases since testing began in Guyana to 11, 863.

According to the Ministry of Health’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard on Sunday (today), of the total confirmed cases to date, only 1,412 of these are currently active cases inclusive of 12 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining 1,400 persons in both home and institutional isolation.

Additionally, 15 persons in institutional quarantine while 271 COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded.