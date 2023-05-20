$ 101M LAWSUIT AGAINST “GUYANESE CRITIC” OVER “MUDWATA” CLAIMS DISMISSED

Tiana Cole provides further details on the recent development where High Court Judge Navindra Singh dismissed the $101 million lawsuit filed by photographer Keron Bruce against social media commentator Mikhail Rodrigues, popularly known as Guyanese Critic. The lawsuit pertained to alleged defamatory remarks made by Rodrigues.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on