$101M worth of cannabis plants burnt by police during eradication exercise

Hundreds of thousands of cannabis plants ranging from six (6) inches to five (5) feet were destroyed by the cops when they conducted a narcotics eradication exercise on three (3) cannabis farms on Saturday (yesterday).

The operation was executed at De Veldt Savannah, Upper Berbice River, where police ranks of Berbice under the command of two (2) attached to the Police Narcotics Branch burnt an estimated $101M worth of the plants.

HGP Nightly News understands that the eradication exercise commenced at 05:00h on the day in question and came to an end at 18:30h.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the ranks discovered the three (3) cannabis farms, measuring about 15 acres with 600,000 cannabis plants ad six (6) make-shift camps.

“The camps were occupied by three (3) men who ran in some bushes and escaped upon seeing ranks. The area was searched and one 12 gauge single barrel shot gun along with two live 12 gauge cartridge and one 12 gauge empty shell, a quantity of seeds, leaves and stem suspected to be cannabis was also found wrapped in transparent plastic bags, which weighed 40 pounds. The camps and cannabis plants were destroyed by fire.”

No arrests have been made and investigations into the matter continue.