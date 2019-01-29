10th ANNIVERSARY OF LUSIGNAN MASSACRE

The Indian Action Committee hosted its 10th annual Memorial Service in remembrance of eleven persons who lost their lives during the Lusignan Massacre ten years ago. Minister of Communities, Ronald Balkan spoke on creating mutually respected relationships across ethnic and rational lines in a cohesive environment.
