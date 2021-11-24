$11 M for tourism, productive sectors development in Capoey

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, on Tuesday said approximately $11 million will be available to facilitate developments in the tourism and production sectors in Capoey, Region two, (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, M.P, on Tuesday said approximately $11 million will be available to facilitate developments in the tourism and production sectors in Capoey, Region two, (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Minister Sukhai was part of a ministerial delegation to the community which addressed a number of concerns raised by residents.

We’ve been speaking about this hub one year now, the year is coming to an end and I want to ask the village council to put some priority towards it because everywhere we go, we have to hear complaints about connectivity,” she said.

The minister also presented an engine and a brush cutter to the community.

“Today the request that came in for the school children to have an engine, we have brought that engine in and also the brush cutter was a request made earlier also, which were both bought from the 2021 budget. So, we are happy to deliver on the commitments and on the budgetary work that we’ve had engagements with you in the earlier period of this year,” she noted.

Minister Sukhai encouraged residents to take care of the machines.

“I want to make one appeal, that you take charge, the village council takes charge of the engine and that you operate it in the best interest of the village including the maintenance, it is important” she said.