$11 million in suspected Cannabis found in docked boat, 3 arrested

On Sunday, a speed boat docked at the pump station that drains the Number 66 village Canal in Correntyne Berbice was discovered by

CANU Officers during a maritime operation in the Canje Creek.

That boat contained several bulky garbage bags, which contained a quantity of suspected Cannabis. Three (3) individuals were apprehended in the vicinity of the boat.

“The individuals, along with the suspected narcotics and speed boat were escorted to CANU headquarters. The suspected narcotics tested positive for cannabis, weighing a total of 41.8kg, and a street value of approximately GUY $11 million.” A press release from CANU noted.

The investigation is still ongoing.

“These operations are part of CANU’s efforts to reduce narcotics trafficking in

the Berbice district.” CANU noted.