11 PERSONS WERE KILLED, 14 INURED TO DATE BY THE USE OF ELECTRIC BIKES

Antonio Dey brings forth a concerning report highlighting the unfortunate loss of eleven lives and serious injuries sustained by fourteen individuals over the past two years due to using electric bikes on the roadways. Additionally, Attorney General Anil Nandlall has emphasized that this unacceptable situation persists due to the absence of regulations governing the use of these bikes.
