An 11-year-old sixth-grade student from Strathspey Primary School tragically passed away after reportedly being hit in the temple with a steel gate by another student. This incident occurred within the school compound. Renata Burnette of Nightly News interviewed the devastated father of the deceased child, who is seeking justice. He is struggling to come to terms with the sudden and heartbreaking loss of his healthy and affectionate child.
11-YEAR-OLD DEAD FOLLOWING ALTERCATION WITH SECONDARY SCHOOL STUDENT INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on