11-YEAR-OLD DEAD FOLLOWING ALTERCATION WITH SECONDARY SCHOOL STUDENT INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED



An 11-year-old sixth-grade student from Strathspey Primary School tragically passed away after reportedly being hit in the temple with a steel gate by another student. This incident occurred within the school compound. Renata Burnette of Nightly News interviewed the devastated father of the deceased child, who is seeking justice. He is struggling to come to terms with the sudden and heartbreaking loss of his healthy and affectionate child.

