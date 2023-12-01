The postmortem examination on 11-year-old Mark Harrypaul, a student from Strathspey Primary School, has concluded that the child’s tragic death was caused by blunt trauma to the head, resulting in a fractured skull. In light of these findings, the boy’s heartbroken mother is urgently appealing to the police for a swift and thorough investigation. She seeks justice for her son, emphasizing the need for accountability and closure in this devastating incident. Renata Burnette provides additional information on this case.
11 YEAR OLD DIED AS A RESULT OF BLUNT TRAUMA TO HEAD, POST-MORTEM REVEALS
