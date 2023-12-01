11 YEAR OLD DIED AS A RESULT OF BLUNT TRAUMA TO HEAD, POST-MORTEM REVEALS



The postmortem examination on 11-year-old Mark Harrypaul, a student from Strathspey Primary School, has concluded that the child’s tragic death was caused by blunt trauma to the head, resulting in a fractured skull. In light of these findings, the boy’s heartbroken mother is urgently appealing to the police for a swift and thorough investigation. She seeks justice for her son, emphasizing the need for accountability and closure in this devastating incident. Renata Burnette provides additional information on this case.

