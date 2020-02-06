$110M INVESTED DURING GOVT’S TENURE TO REVAMP SECURITY IN THE CITY

APNU/AFC rally at the Diamond Tarmac, Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara on Wednesday, Minister of Citizenship, Hon. Winston Felix told the audience that the government has already invested some $110 Million into improving the security service, specifically the fight against crime in Guyana.

“This President has an eye on careful law enforcement, he has promoted and developed the Safe City Project. Safe City allows for cameras to be placed at strategic points and for the police to be aided in the fight against crime, they can solve crime by catching it on the camera …, we have recently procured DNA and gun residue equipment at the cost of a $110 Million.” Minister Felix announced.

There might also be a possible name change to the prisons in Guyana. According to Min. Felix, “the prison might soon be named The Guyana Correctional Service …”