$12.5M worth in ganja found at Weldaad Police road block

The Guyana Police Force is reporting a $12.5M drug bust at Weldaad Public Road, West Coast Berbice on December 5 around 16:30hrs. In a press release on Sunday evening, Police said that while ranks were conducting a roadblock exercise at the Weldaad Police Station when they intercepted motorcar #PYY 9885 which was occupied by one male passenger and the driver.

The male passenger immediately exited the motorcar and started to walk away and as a result, he was apprehended and searched but nothing illegal was found on his person. The same routine was performed on the driver which unearthed nothing illegal.

However, a search was then carried out on the motorcar and seven bulky parcels containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis were found.

The police brought the discovery to the attention of the male driver who admitted that the suspected cannabis belongs to him. He was told of the offence, cautioned and arrested and he said he was hired by the passenger.

The suspected cannabis and motorcar along with the suppers were taken into the station compound where the cannabis was weighed in their presence and amounted to 113 kg 636 grams.

Both males have been placed in custody pending further investigations and charges.