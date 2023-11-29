12 DAYS LATER, STILL NO SIGN OF FOUR FISHERMEN MISSING AT SEA



It’s been 12 days since four fishermen set out to sea to aid another fishing vessel that had emitted a distress signal, and since then, there has been no sight or communication from them. This prolonged absence has become a growing worry for their families, who anxiously await any news of their loved ones. The situation is distressing, as each passing day adds to the uncertainty and concern for the safety and well-being of these fishermen. Tiana Cole’s report delves into the details of this situation, capturing the anxiety of the families and the efforts being made to locate the missing fishermen.

