12 inmates beat cops, escape from Sophia Holding Centre

Two cops are currently nursing injuries about their bodies after they were beaten by 12 inmates of the Juvenile Holding Centre in Sophia, Georgetown, during their daring escape late last night.

Reports are that the incident took place around 23:30h on Tuesday. The two policemen that were on duty at the location were assaulted but have since received medical attention.

However, less than one day since the youths escaped, law enforcement officials managed to recapture seven (7), while the hunt has intensified for the remaining five (5).

Meanwhile, an investigation into the escape of the inmates is underway.