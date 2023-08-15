12-year-old girl, aunt perish in Linden fire

A 12-year-old girl and her aunt perished in a house fire at Silvertown, Linden, on Monday night.

Dead are Kayla and her aunt Cheryl Moore. HGP Nightly News understands that the fire started at about 11:45h.

Reports are that Kayla was celebrating her birthday when another relative allegedly set the house ablaze.

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said that the two-storey house was engulfed in flames and smoke when it arrived at the scene.

Despite firefighters’ best efforts, the house was destroyed. According to the Fire Service, it is working assiduously to gather all the necessary details surrounding the fire. Investigations are ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...