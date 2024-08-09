12YR OLD CHOKED TO DEATH DURING ‘PLAYFUL SCUFFLE’ CHILD CARE, POLICE PROBING THE INCIDENT

The Child Care and Protection Agency has been called in to assist with the investigation into the tragic death of a 12-year-old girl, who died after being choked during a playful encounter with her cousin. Travis Chase will provide more details on the circumstances leading to the incident, the current status of the investigation, and the steps to address this heartbreaking situation.
