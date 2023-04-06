13 improvised weapons, ganja among prohibited items unearthed during Mazaruni Prison raid

A raid of the Mazaruni Prison by Police and prison officials have resulted in the discovery of a number of prohibited items.

The search, which was conducted between 05:30h and 10:30h unearthed 13 improvised weapons, one cellular phone, three nails, four lighters, one bottle of fermented wine, one smoking utensil, 14 cigarettes and two grams of cannabis

The Police and Prison team during the search exercise yesterday comprised 38 ranks, 12 ranks of the Bartica Police Station headed by Deputy Superintendent Pitt and 26 Prison Officers of Mazaruni Prisons headed by Senior Superintendent Hopkinson.

The search focused on the Bricks Prison, Special Watch, and the New Mazaruni Prison.

