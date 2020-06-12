General Manager, Nizam Hassan of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) has reported a 13 percent increase in rice exports between January and May 2020 when compared to the same period last year. This increase indicates that Guyana is earning more revenue for its rice.

“We have done 242,812 tons of export valued at ninety-nine Million US Dollars ($99,000,000 USD) compared to 215,330 tons valued at eighty-seven million US Dollars ($87,000,000 USD) for the corresponding period in 2019,” he stated.

Hassan explained that there has been an increase in the export of packaged rice, signaling a greater sale of value-added products. “With regards to Packaged Parboiled Rice, we have exported 3,705 tons in 2019 compared to 5535 tons in 2020 and with regards to Packaged White Rice, which has shown an astronomical jump, it has moved from 6,316 tons in 2019 to 47,484 tons in 2020,” Hassan said.

According to a report from the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations “The improvement of extension services of the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) and the expansion of Public Agricultural Investments supported crop yields” It is expected that annual production will increase for the fourth consecutive year and reach 1.1 million tons, roughly 15% higher than the five-year average.