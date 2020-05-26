137 CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES

Speaking at Monday’s COVID-19 update, Minister Volda Lawrence disclosed that two more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed pushing the total to 137.

From the total cases, 64 are active cases that are currently in isolation with 62 recoveries. There are two patients in the Intensive Care Unit and two held in institutional quarantine.

The minister urged citizens to adhere to all measures to limit the spread since eight cases have been confirmed over the weekend with one death occurring Friday evening. This brings total death to 11.

“Our efforts in limiting the spread of this disease are dependent on this community coming fully on board with the regional health authorities as well as all other entities who have joined in fighting this disease,” minister Lawrence mentioned.

Globally, there are a total of 5,204,508 cases with 337, 687 deaths while in the Region of the Americas the total number of cases is 2, 338,124 with 138, 116 deaths.