It has been announced by the Director-General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Egbert Field, that the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and the Eugene Correia Airport will be closed to all international flights from March 18, Wednesday midnight.

The announcement was made at a press conference held by the Ministerial Task Force in response to COVID-19.

The closure will be for 14 days, however, will not affect cargo flights, technical flights and other special authorised flight.