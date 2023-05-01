14-year-old Corentyne student drowns at Orealla

Police are probing the death of Nathaniel Nelson, a 14-year-old Line Path Secondary School student, who allegedly drowned at Orealla Village, Corentyne River, on Sunday.

HGP Nightly News understands that Nelson, who is from Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice, was with a group visiting Orealla when he, along with others, handed over their cellular phones to a relative and left in an unknown direction.

“They went swimming and played (Ready – Ketcha) in the Creek when Nathaniel went into the water, began struggling, and disappeared,” Police said.

As a result, a search party was formed, and the body was retrieved at about 10:15h.

Nelson was taken to Orealla Health Center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a Doctor. Investigations are continuing.

