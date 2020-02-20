$143M MODERN WATERFRONT PROJECT AT SUPENAAM OPEN TO PUBLIC

Appearing on the National Communications Network’s (NCN) programme, Context, Minister of Public Infrastructure, Hon. David Patterson disclosed that Supenaam has recently become the second community, following Bartica, to have a waterfront development project.

A management committee was established to oversee the activities at the waterfront.

“…we have established a management committee that comprises of persons within the NDC, the RDC and the Ministries of Public Infrastructure and Communities,” Minister Patterson said.

This project is positioned to be a significant asset to Region 2 and will benefit boat operators, vendors and commuters.

Residents of Supenaam remain optimistic about the opportunities the project provides.

Speedboat Captain, Omesh Persaud said “the project is going to enhance the end here [Supenaam Stelling] … because over the years we were looking like a ghost town. This is very good for the community, the travellers… everybody is going to benefit from this.”

Additionally, it was revealed by Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s Senior Engineer, Jermaine Braithwaite in January of 2019 that a ramp will be placed to ensure differently abled individuals have access to the waterfront.

“We are very keen on ensuring what is designed, caters for persons with special needs, so a part of what will be put in place will include specially dedicated ramp access for wheelchairs for easy movement of persons with disabilities,” Braithwaite said.

Other features of the waterfront should include; a promenade to provide space for recreation and leisure, decorative railing along the riverbank, landscaping and parking area. 12 vending units. Eight of those will measure 8ft by 8ft while four will be done at 8ft by 16ft. This will facilitate vending and a hub for tourists and visitors.